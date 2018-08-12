Port Alberni RCMP looking for owners of stolen vehicle rims

Owners will be required to identify their property

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for the owners of some stolen vehicle rims.

In the early morning hours of July 26, Port Alberni RCMP located a man pushing a shopping cart loaded with automotive rims.

The man, who is known to police, was unable to provide proof of ownership or how he legally came into possession of the rims. Police seized the rims and they are being kept pending their return to their rightful owner.

Police are encouraging vehicle owners to check their property. If you are missing some automotive rims, report the theft to police. The owner will be required to identify them. Please contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.