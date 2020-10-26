Emergency crews respond to an apartment fire on Tuesday, Oct. 20. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)

Port Alberni RCMP investigate possible arson

Fire was contained but three people displaced in aftermath

A fire that started in a storage unit above the law offices of Charles Beckingham and Co. on Argyle Street is being treated as suspicious.

On Oct. 20, shortly after 6 p.m. Port Alberni RCMP, Port Alberni Fire Department and BC Ambulance responded to a fire at 5021 Argyle St., in a residential area above the law offices.

The fire was contained to a storage unit and although there were no injuries, three people were displaced because of the incident, RCMP Sgt. Clay Wiebe said.

No arrests have been made to date; police are still investigating, Wiebe said.

One woman who said she lost her home due to the fire was trying to get a room at the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth) on Friday, Oct. 22 because she had nowhere else to go.

