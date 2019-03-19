Port Alberni RCMP have their eyes on impaired drivers

The Port Alberni RCMP will be actively seeking out impaired and distracted drivers this week.

The third week of March has been designated National Impaired Driving Prevention Week and will take place March 17 to March 23, with a focus on the themes of alcohol-impaired driving, drug-impaired driving and fatigued and distracted driving.

“Impaired Driving remains a leading criminal cause of death in Canada,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden of the Port Alberni RCMP. “Driving after using drugs, even prescription drugs, is just as dangerous as drinking and driving.

“There are so many options for people to get around safely. If you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, call a taxi, use public transit or call a family member or a friend for a ride if you don’t have a designated driver. Better yet, plan ahead if you know that you will be under the influence so you’re making this decision with a clear mind and you get home safely to your family.”