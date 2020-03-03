Port Alberni places second overall in wrestling provincials

Alberni District Secondary School finished second overall in the aggregate competition at the 2020 BC High School Wrestling Championships in Langley last month.

The Armada finished behind Maple Ridge Secondary, who also won the Girls’ Title.

Alberni was led by Paige Maher, who captured her third straight provincial title in dominant fashion at 69 kg.

“Paige didn’t get a single point scored on her this weekend and pinned all three of her opponents,” said head coach John McDonald. “She hasn’t lost a match to a B.C. opponent in over two years.”

Two other Alberni wrestlers made the gold medal finals Monday afternoon. Seth Price (70 kg) and Miranda Barker (90 kg) both lost “heartbreaking” final matches that came down to the final seconds, said Coach Russ Bodnar.

“They both earned their silver medals and they should be very proud of how they finished off their high school wrestling careers,” he added.

Up and comer Kelcie Sam surprised everyone, finishing with a silver medal in the 40 kg division.

“Kelcie was in a tight round robin division that came down to the last match to determine her placing,” said Coach Richelle McKenzie.

Grade 12 wrestler Scott Coulthart lost a tight semi-final match in the boys 90 kg division. He came back on Day Two to win the bronze.

Bobby McKenzie (fifth at 51 kg), Evan McLeod (fifth at 45 kg), Duncan McLeod (sixth at 54 kg) and Mason Bodnar (sixth at 90 kg) all wrestled their way to top six finishes.

The tournament in Langley marks the official end of the high school wrestling season. A few wrestlers have been invited to participate in training and competitive opportunities with Team BC over the next few months. Most will turn their attention to developing their athletic skills by playing other sports.

Four wrestlers will be travelling to Edmonton to compete in the National Championships.

Local wrestling families and supporters should mark April 23 on their calendar for the 42nd Annual Wrestling Awards Night at ADSS.