Port Alberni mayor backs RCMP in manhunt for teens

The City of Port Alberni is supporting the RCMP in its quest to find two Port Alberni teens wanted in connection with three murders in northern B.C. Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are both still at large, last seen July 22 in Gillam, Manitoba.

“I am in contact with the RCMP about this case and have appreciated that regular communication,” mayor Sharie Minions said. “As a city, we are committed to providing the support necessary to assist in a successful investigation.”

Minions issued the statement to media Friday afternoon after multiple requests for comment from local residents as well as media.

Police were seen at both families’ homes Thursday night, removing items from the home where Bryer Schmegelsky lived with his grandmother.

“Like the rest of our community, I’ve been both shocked and saddened by recent events in northern British Columbia and reports that two young residents from our area are considered suspects in the deaths of three individuals,” Minions said. “Port Alberni is a tight-knit community with a big heart, and this news is weighing heavily on us.

“It’s impossible to imagine the heartache the families are going through, and our community wants to help in whatever way we can.”

She said as a local government, the city is “committed to helping in any way possible as police work to bring this to a peaceful ending.

“We are all anxious for answers as to what led to this tragic series of events. It is too early to comment on possible details of this case out of respect to everyone who has been affected. We need to let the investigators do their jobs and avoid unhelpful speculation.

“Our community wants a timely and peaceful ending to this terrible tragedy,” she added.

“We encourage anyone struggling during this time to seek out support in the community.”

Anyone feeling they need to speak to someone can call Kuu-us Crisis Line Society at 250-723-4050 or find them online at www.kuu-uscrisisline.ca.

