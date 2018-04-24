RCMP in Port Alberni are searching for Jacob Anthony Williams. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni man reported missing

RCMP are searching for Jacob Anthony Williams, 27

A 27-year-old man from Port Alberni has been reported missing.

Jacob Anthony Williams, 27, was reported missing by his family on Sunday, April 22, according to Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer, Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Williams hasn’t been seen since Wednesday, April 18 when he was at his grandmother’s residence.

Jacob Anthony Williams is described as: a First Nations man, five-foot-seven (170 centimetres tall), 200 pounds (91 Kg) with short black hair, brown eyes and a moustache.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information on Mr. Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

