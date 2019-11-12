Port Alberni man charged with multiple thefts from vehicles, lockers at Echo Centre

A Port Alberni man will appear in court on Wednesday accused in several thefts.

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6, 2019, the Port Alberni RCMP received several reports of thefts from vehicles, break and enters, fraudulent use of credit cards as well as some thefts from lockers at Echo Centre.

On Nov. 7, Roger Matthew Stonehouse, 28, was arrested after police found him in possession of numerous stolen items related to seven separate reported occurrences.

Police are investigating him further for several other reported thefts, according to Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Stonehouse is in custody awaiting another court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13 on charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Numerous items remain in police custody which are believed to have been stolen from residents of the Valley, Hayden said. “If you have been the recent victim of a theft from vehicle or a theft from the lockers at Echo Centre which has not been reported, or you have not reported the specific stolen items to police, the Port Alberni RCMP is requesting that you contact them at 250-723-2424 and provide these details.”

Hayden added that RCMP general duty members and officers with the Crime Reduction Unit have been working hard to investigate these thefts.