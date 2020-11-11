Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, due to COVID-19

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Although COVID-19 cancelled the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Port Alberni’s Glenwood Centre, community members were still able to pay their respects at a small, socially-distanced ceremony at the Field of Honour in Greenwood Cemetery.

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, but still had a small colour party march. Community members took turns laying wreaths at the cenotaph before paying their respects at the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and the Hupacasath First Nation cemetery.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions acknowleged the unusual ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“While there is no comparison between the pandemic of 2020 and the sacrifices made during the devastating wars, I believe this year has given us a unique opportunity,” Minions said on Wednesday. “To slow our lives down, reflect and really appreciate the freedoms we are so privileged to have.”

Alberni District Secondary School students also held a physically-distanced Remembrance Day ceremony this year. The ceremony was filmed and can be found on YouTube.

