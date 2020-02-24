Port Alberni homeowners wake up to would-be thief in their basement

Some homeowners in the 3600-block of Anderson Avenue awoke around 4 a.m. Monday to discover a man in their basement.

The thief ran from the house toward Bute Street once he was discovered, Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

“Upon review of footage from the home security cameras, it was noted that there was also a woman involved in the break-in,” Hayden noted.

“The suspects had entered the home several times, over a one-hour period, stealing a few items on each occasion and carrying them out of the home only to return a few minutes later. The two suspects also entered the vehicles belonging to the homeowners as well as trying unsuccessfully to enter a neighbour’s residence.”

The man was wearing a red hoodie and is described as approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and having short dark hair with a receding hairline. The woman was wearing a longer coat and a dress or skirt, she had a thin build, had short dark hair and walked with a limp.

During the police investigation, Hayden said, officers discovered some nearby vehicles were also broken into and items stolen. Further, the suspects had initially stashed the stolen property in the bush area at the end of Anderson Avenue and a suspicious vehicle was seen in this area around 5:15 a.m.

“We want to remind all residents to ensure that their homes and vehicles are properly secured and belongings stored away. Use your outdoor lighting to illuminate dark areas and doorways. Do not leave anything inside your locked vehicles that could entice a would-be thief. You may not think it is all that valuable an item but to someone else, it may be just the reason they need to break into your vehicle,” Hayden said.

“Programs like Block Watch and Rural Crime Watch help deter criminal incidents in their area through education and neighbours working together to be aware, look out for each other and to report of all suspicious activity.

Police are looking for witnesses and any available security camera footage or dash cam video between the hours of 2–6 a.m. Please contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

