Port Alberni home destroyed in early-morning fire

The cause of fire that destroyed a Beaver Creek home early Wednesday morning is still under investigation. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

A fire destroyed a home in Beaver Creek in the Alberni Valley early Wednesday morning.

Gordon Jones, assistant chief with the Beaver Creek Fire Department said the cause of fire is still under investigation. He said a resident and a couple of dogs escaped the home unharmed.

Jones said the first call came in at 3:17 a.m. on March 21 of a house fire on the corner of Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road and crews were on scene until about 7 a.m.

“It was knocked down fairly quick but a lot of mop up took place,” Jones said.

He added that pretty well everything in the house is ruined.

Beaver Creek, the City of Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments were all on scene.