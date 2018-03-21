The cause of fire that destroyed a Beaver Creek home early Wednesday morning is still under investigation. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Port Alberni home destroyed in early-morning fire

A house on Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road caught fire Wednesday morning

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire destroyed a home in Beaver Creek in the Alberni Valley early Wednesday morning.

Gordon Jones, assistant chief with the Beaver Creek Fire Department said the cause of fire is still under investigation. He said a resident and a couple of dogs escaped the home unharmed.

Jones said the first call came in at 3:17 a.m. on March 21 of a house fire on the corner of Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road and crews were on scene until about 7 a.m.

“It was knocked down fairly quick but a lot of mop up took place,” Jones said.

He added that pretty well everything in the house is ruined.

Beaver Creek, the City of Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments were all on scene.

Previous story
New Castlegar women’s group focuses on supporting local charities
Next story
City approves $69K for security and cleanup at parks

Just Posted

Port Alberni home destroyed in early-morning fire

  • 23 hours ago

 

Local gymnasts performed well at Burnaby event

  • 23 hours ago

 

Seawolves win all five games in provincial championships

 

Flames fall in Game 2 of junior B finals

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read