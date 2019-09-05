Port Alberni grocery store evacuated after distraught male causes problems inside

Patrons and employees from Save-On-Foods stand in the parking lot after a distraught male inside the store forced its evacuation, Thursday night (Sept. 5, 2019). JERRY FEVENS PHOTO

Save-On-Foods in Port Alberni was evacuated during the dinner hour due to a “police incident,” Port Alberni Fire Department Chief Mike Owens said.

The fire department and ambulance were initially called to Save-On-Foods for a first responder call—usually someone who needs medical attention—and were asked to wait before entering the 10th Avenue store.

“It was a police incident that came to us as a first responder call,” said Owens. “They had an individual inside the store that needed police attention, then medical attention.”

First responders, an ambulance and at least six police cars responded to the store around dinnertime on Thursday, Sept. 5. The store was evacuated and people could be seen standing around the parking lot waiting as emergency personnel dealt with the situation.

Devyn Leuchter pulled into the parking lot at Save-On-Foods at about 6:15 p.m. to go grocery shopping and saw all the emergency vehicles. No one was being permitted back into the store.

A manager for Save-On-Foods told an AV News reporter they would not be releasing a statement. Employees could still be seen inside the store, but it is unknown when the store might open again tonight.

x