Port Alberni gets green light to fire up ice plant in Multiplex

The City of Port Alberni has been given the green light to fire up the ice refrigeration plant at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

“We accepted the city’s proposed plan on Nov. 22 with some minor additions that permit them to resume operation of the chiller for ice making,” Technical Safety BC wrote in a statement.

“Under the terms of the new certificate of inspection, the city must follow its plan to monitor the system to confirm the integrity of the repair and vessel (chiller).”

The city will accomplish this with regular ammonia and brine testing, combined with testing of the repaired welds.

The Multiplex has been closed since a safety order was issued Nov. 6.

This is a developing story and we have asked the City of Port Alberni for comment and a timeline on when ice will be ready for hockey. We will add more when we know more.