Port Alberni gains new police officer with provincial funding

The Port Alberni RCMP has gained a new police officer to strengthen its frontline thanks to some provincial funding.

Constable Ben Duclos started his duties in Port Alberni at the end of February. Duclos was raised in Victoria, B.C., and worked in private enterprise for seven years prior to joining the RCMP.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the Alberni Valley area and the people who live here as my wife and I settle into the community,” said Duclos in a press release.

The addition of this new, provincially funded position augments the number of RCMP members able to respond to calls for service in the Albern Valley. The majority of Port Alberni RCMP police officers are funded by the city, and now 13 positions are paid for by the province.

“This is a very busy detachment with over 14,600 calls for service in 2019,” explained Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne. “The increase of an additional police officer will help our ability to respond to the needs of the residents of the Alberni Valley. It will have a positive impact on service delivery.”

Two more RCMP members are due to arrive in Port Alberni in the coming weeks, filling positions that have been left vacant through recent transfers.

