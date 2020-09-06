Port Alberni fisher tops leaderboard after two days at Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020

Fish caught Saturday still in overall lead heading into third and final day

Adam Dombrowski’s 33.4-pound tyee topped the leaderboard by mid-afternoon of the first day of Port Alberni’s Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY GONE FISHIN’)

Thirty pounds has been the magic number in Port Alberni’s Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020 through the first two days of fishing the Alberni Inlet.

Tanner Hodgson lit up the leaderboard early on Saturday with a 33-pound tyee caught at the Wall, and it looked like he was in tight for fish of the day—until Adam Dombrowski reeled in his own fish at the Wall. Dombrowski brought back a 33.4-pounder to the weigh station on Centennial Pier to take over first place, and that’s where he sits as the derby prepares for its third and final day.

Third place on Saturday, Sept. 5 went to Morgan Steed, who brought his 31.12-pounder in midway through the day. All three fishers are from Port Alberni. Dombrowski and Steed were both using anchovy as bait.

Davis Mayo of Nanaimo topped Sunday’s daily leaderboard with a 32.12-pounder caught at Whittlestone. Doug Van Vliet clocked in with a 27.12-lbs caught at Brady’s Beach off Bamfield, while Robert Lindores brought up third place with 27.2 lbs., also caught at Whittlestone.

Second and third place traded off throughout the day, with Lindores hitting the board late in the evening.

Daily winners pick up $5,000 apiece. Second place earns $2,000 and third place $1,000. Overall winner will receive a $5,000 bonus. There are also $500 and $100 hidden weight prizes.

The derby continues on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 7 until 3 p.m. This year’s derby will not include a winner’s ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. Final winners and hidden weight winners will be posted on the Gone Fishin’ Facebook page, announced on 93.3 the PEAK and here at www.albernivalleynews.com.

