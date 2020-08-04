Port Alberni firefighters raise $500 for Burn Camp

Port Alberni firefighters made a $500 donation towards young burn survivors last month.

Each year, the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund hosts young burn survivors for one week of Burn Camp in July, providing them with an opportunity to share their experiences with their peers. Hosted in July in Squamish, Burn Camp typically welcomes 70-80 burn survivors aged six to 18, and more than 60 firefighter and nurse volunteer counsellors.

The Burn Fund covers all Burn Camp expenses at a cost of about $3,000 per child, ensuring that every young burn survivor in BC has the opportunity to attend.

Because of COVID-19, Burn Camp did not take place in person this year for the first time in 27 years. Instead, 100 young burn survivors and firefighters tuned in virtually to celebrate Burn Camp during an Oscars-themed kick off event on July 16.

At the virtual Burn Camp kick off, Port Alberni firefighters announced their donation of $500 to Burn Camp in a hilarious cheque presentation video that saw them compete in a virtual water fight with Campbell River firefighters and Fort St. John firefighters. The video was a favourite with the kids, and all three fire departments ended up taking home the “Best Teamwork” award.

To date, the Port Alberni Professional Fire Fighters have donated $13,000 to the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

All in all, a total of 29 fire departments and eight young burn survivors raised more than $200,000 for Burn Camp at the kick off event.

“The Burn Fund is the charity of all BC fire fighters, and I am so proud of all of them who raise funds in their off duty time to support their home communities and continue to raise funds to support burn survivors in BC and Yukon,” said Gord Ditchburn, President of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Alberni Valley News