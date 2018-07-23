Port Alberni fire department responds to boating incident near Catalyst Paper

Paper mill also the site of a "small fire" over the weekend

Port Alberni fire crews have responded to a pair of incidents near Catalyst Paper over the past few days.

The fire department was called out to a boating incident behind the paper mill on Monday morning (July 23). Acting fire chief Wes Patterson said crews were able to board the boat, which was docked behind the mill, and provide assistance.

“It was a medical emergency,” he explained.

The patient was passed on the BC Ambulance Services, while the fire crew brought the boat to Clutesi Haven Marina.

This was the second incident near Catalyst Paper in a number of days. On Friday, July 20, crews were called out to a “small fire” at the mill, said Patterson.

“The fire was controlled,” he said. “We checked for any extensions and extinguished it.”

Damage to the building was minimal, said Patterson, and at this point a cause has not been determined.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com