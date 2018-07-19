AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni co-ops targeted in different crimes

One break-and-enter, one case of graffiti at each gas station

Two Co-Op gas stations in Port Alberni were targeted in different crimes last weekend.

In the early morning on Sunday, July 15, Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at the Co-Op gas station on Beaver Creek Road.

A grey Ford Crown Victoria had pulled up in front of the store and several suspects emerged. The suspects pried open the front door of the store, entered, then broke the ATM free of its supports before loading it into their vehicle and driving off northbound down Beaver Creek Road. Investigators are looking for the suspect vehicle.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Co-Op gas station on 10th Avenue was vandalized with graffiti. The suspect, a 40-year-old Port Alberni man well-known to police, was observed defacing the wall at the rear of the building. He left the area prior to police attendance, but investigators conducted patrols and the suspect was located later in the 4900 block of Eighth Avenue. He was arrested and attended court on July 16. This is the second criminal incident at this location that the suspect has been involved in.

Anyone who may have information on the break and enter is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

