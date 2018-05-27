Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

The old CJAV building, deemed a ‘nuisance’ building by the City of Port Alberni earlier this spring, has been shut down and tenants moved. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The former CJAV building on Third Avenue has been slapped with a ‘do not occupy’ order from the City of Port Alberni.

The building had been labeled a nuisance building by the city in February, and owner Randy Brown ordered to bring it up to building codes.

The building has six residences sharing two washrooms and one kitchen area.

“I’ve been through that property,” Mayor Mike Ruttan has said previously. “That building was in the worst condition of virtually any building I’ve been through. It’s not a building that I would want to see anybody live in.”

Residents were given until May 10 to find another place to live and vacate the building on Third Avenue.

Pley said representatives from social services and mental health were present when city staff toured the building, and when word was given to residents that the building would be shut down.

“I don’t know where they’re going to be located but we’ve been working very closely with social services and mental health with that building as well as others,” he said.

“We made sure (residents) had support.”

Although the building has been deemed “unsafe for occupation”, Pley came short of saying the building had been condemned.

“It’s been ordered to not be occupied until it’s brought up to compliance,” he said.

— With files from Elena Rardon, Alberni Valley News