Port Alberni care homes benefit from funding to purchase new safety equipment

From left to right: Jerry Linning (Board Director, Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society), Joe McQuaid (Executive Director), Nancy Leithead (Fir Park council president), Scott Fraser (MLA) and Suzy Van Herwaarden (President of Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society). SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s Echo Village and Fir Park Village two of 88 care homes across the province to receive funding to purchase new safety equipment, as part of the Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program.

The Port Alberni care homes, operated by Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society, are each receiving $32,500 in provincial funding. A total of $2.6 million in provincial funding was announced by Minister of Health Adrian Dix this August.

“All seniors, including seniors in residential care, deserve safe, comfortable environments,” said Dix. “And people who work with seniors need the tools to make that happen. Updating equipment in residential care homes throughout our province is one of the actions government is taking to support the health, safety and well-being of seniors and their care teams throughout B.C.”

“Our government is proud to invest in this program, which will go towards purchasing a nurse call system and new beds to help improve safety and quality of life for those living in residential care homes,” said Scott Fraser, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “It’s great to see that seniors in Port Alberni will benefit from new equipment.”

In addition to bed and mattress purchases, care homes are investing in new shower chairs, tubs, mobility equipment (such as floor and ceiling lifts), lighting and visual aids, sensory rooms, music therapy and ergonomic furniture. Preventative and urgent response systems are also funded to promote both resident and employee safety.

The Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program is managed by BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), which processes applications from all residential care homes that receive public funding for new equipment intended to improve safety and quality of life for residents.

Applications for a second round of funding opened on August 28. Up to $2 million in funding will be allocated during this period.