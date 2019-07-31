Popular unlicensed Victoria cannabis dispensary shut down by province

The Victoria Police Department assisted the Solicitor General’s Community Safety Unit in shutting down Trees Island Grown’s Alpha Street location Wednesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A popular unlicensed cannabis retailer on Vancouver Island was shut down by the province Wednesday morning.

The Trees Island Grown on Alpha Street has closed, and according to CEO Alex Robb, the rest of the stores will soon follow.

The Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Community Safety Unit – in charge of regulating unlicensed cannabis operations – said it has recently ramped up “education and enforcement” but Robb said the enforcement stage has clearly arrived.

The Victoria Police Department was also on scene to assist, but there were no arrests or charges laid.

Robb said the other Trees locations will remain open until Aug. 16, in order to give staff time to prepare and provide an opportunity for customers to stock up on materials not yet available in licensed stores.

He added the company is still in the process of obtaining its license and hopes to reopen the stores as soon as possible.

