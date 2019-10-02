Popular Soup Bowls Project back for 23rd year at Penticton Art Gallery

Tickets are now on sale for Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 event

Soup Bowls Project helps to raise money for gallery events and programming, including Little Leonardos Pro-D Day Camps, Creative Kids Summer Art Adventures, Young@Art and many more. (Photo courtesy of the Penticton Art Gallery)

The popular Penticton Art Gallery fundraiser, Soup Bowls Project, is back again this November.

The event, which takes place on two nights, Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, is one of the gallery’s most popular fundraisers, said the gallery’s collections and communications manager, McKaila Ferguson.

The event raises money for gallery events and programming, including Little Leonardos Pro-D Day Camps, Creative Kids Summer Art Adventures, Young@Art and many more.

“It’s one of our most successful events,” Ferguson said. “It really brings different people together to mix and mingle.”

At the event, guests sample 10 to 12 amazing soups from local restaurants and businesses on their chosen night. Penticton and Summerland Potters’ Guilds are both donating beautifully crafted bowls participants can take home.

“You’ll also get a top secret recipe book filled with tips and tricks from the chefs,” according to the release. “And last but not least, you will get to cast a ballot to vote for your favourite soup, and we will crown the 2019 Soup Bowls Project Champion!”

Tickets are now available at the gallery at 199 Marina Way or call 250-493-2928.

