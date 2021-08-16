Popular Penticton bike store closes for COVID case

Bike Barn closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution for staff and customers

The Bike Barn closed over the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID. (contributed)

The Bike Barn in Penticton closed over the weekend after one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the well being of our customers and staff we have decided to shut our doors until tests come back and we are certain there are no other infections,” Bike Barn posted to their Facebook page. “We plan to re-open on Tuesday, Aug. 17th.”

If you have a bike in for repair or an appointment, please call us on Tuesday to reschedule or email info@bikebarn.ca to reschedule or arrange bike pick up.

COVID-19 cases in Penticton have more than doubled since last week.

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in the South Okanagan Similkameen as the Central Okanagan faces a massive surge.

Penticton saw the most new cases over the week of Aug. 1 to 7.

The Penticton local health area, which includes Kaleden and Naramata, saw 19 new cases.

