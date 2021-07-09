Popular parking spots at Lake Cowichan limited to 2 hours

The fine will be $50 or $25 if paid before the specified time

Two hour parking in the Town of Lake Cowichan’s popular spots is designed to help increase turnover and help businesses. (File photo)

It’s going to cost you if you park for more than two hours in Lake Cowichan’s most popular spots from now on.

Two-hour limits have been instituted at six prime locations including: Saywell Park; Point Ideal Road to the entrance of the residential area; South Shore Road, adjacent to businesses; Cowichan Lake Road; the parking lot beside Island Pharmacy; North Shore Road, adjacent to the businesses; and the Stanley Road parking lot by Central Park.

“The two hour parking limit was thoughtfully decided because of concerns brought forward by local business and residents of the town,” explained Lake Cowichan Mayor Bob Day. “Two hour parking on the main streets and core parks was decided to increase the turnover in parking stalls. If there is more coming and going of vehicles in these convenient stalls, there will be increased opportunity for more people to utilize these valuable parking spaces.”

All six areas will be monitored by a third party and those caught parking longer than two hours will be ticketed.

The fine for those found to be in violation of the new two-hour rules will be $50 or $25 if paid before the specified time. Tickets and payments will be administered through ICBC.

“There are several locations within the town for the public to park that are unregulated,” Day added. “Also there is a newly created parking lot that will be specific parking for tubers and managed as such. This location is on Point Ideal Road within Centennial Park.”

Day said it’s “Year One of increased parking regulations as we search for the best way to manage vehicle storage for residents and visitors alike during the busy summer season here at the lake.”

