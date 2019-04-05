Popular Keremeos band releases first music video

Rob n’ Walker, a local alternative country-rock band from the Similkameen Valley, began 2019 on a high note following a very successful CD Release Party for their debut CD Born to Ride the Wind at the Dream Café in Penticton.

The momentum and excitement has continued into early Spring with the filming of their debut music video Until You which is the final track on the new CD.

Until You was written by Rob Robertson, a local singer-songwriter, who heads up the band on vocals and lead guitar. Rounding out the trio is Cliffe Fraser on drums and Fritz Cronjaeger on bass-guitar.

The video, directed by AJ Vesak, was filmed at the iconic Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos, B.C. on March 14.

The cast was primarily comprised of local residents from Cawston and Keremeos who have supported the band over the years and who continue to follow their amazing journey. The cast was also enriched by many talented actors from the Kelowna area who graciously made the journey to Keremeos.

The video can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/WYjCIhat9Ww or by visiting Rob n’ Walker’s facebook page at @robnwalker and following the link.

Everyone is invited to the video release party at the Wrong Turn Tavern in Keremeos on Sat., May 11th. The video will be shown at 7:30 p.m. and then Rob n’ Walker will take the stage and keep the dance floor hopping.

The band is also now hard at work on their second CD to be released in the fall/winter of 2019. Plans are also underway for more music videos to be produced in and around the South Okanagan.

More information about the band and songwriter, Rob Robertson, can be found at the band’s facebook page or drop by one of the many venues in and around Penticton where the band is performing.

Rob n’ Walker plays the first Saturday of each month between April and August at Tug’s Taphouse, as well as upcoming shows at Mile Zero Wine Bar, the Crowsnest Vineyards in Cawston as well as performances at Penticton’s Ribfest 2019 and at Penticton’s Peach Festival on Country Night (August 8th).

