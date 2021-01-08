Popular holiday lights display vandalized at Storybook Village in Qualicum Beach

'This is a blow to us emotionally and financially'

The Christmas lights at the Storybook Village in Qualicum Beach were vandalized. (Submitted photo)

The lights went sadly dim on the popular holiday light displays at Storybook Village in Qualicum Beach when unknown vandals pulled them off the buildings and damaged them.

Staff of Oceanside Building Learning Together, which operates the village located at 744 Primrose Ave., only found out about the damages on Thursday, Jan. 7 as they were off for two weeks. They immediately reported it to the Oceanside RCMP.

Assistant manager Heather Kinley said that she the last time she was at the the Storybook Village was on Dec. 20 when she took photos for their Facebook page.

“They were fine,” Kinley said.

Some of the Christmas lights have been cut, making them unsuable. As a non-profit organization who have been operating free early learning programs since 1999, Kinley said, “this is a blow to us emotionally and financially.”

The buildings are decorated every year for the holiday season and are enjoyed by many families and residents in Parksville Qualicum Beach. It is supported not only by School District 69 but also the Rotary Club Sunrise and also by the community.

“One of the neighbours came by to thank us and described how the lights gave much joy to her and her neighbours,” said Kinley. “She then went door to door asking her neighbours for donations so we could replace burned out lights and add more, which we did. Many parents thanked us through social media and said how much they enjoyed visiting the village again this year.”

Oceanside Building Learning Together serves the Parksville Qualicum Beach region and is dedicated to encouraging and enhancing lifelong learning in the community.

— NEWS Staff

