Courtenay Mayor Larry Janugla (left) received a poppy and raised the poppy flag Friday afternoon in front of Courtenay city hall. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Poppy campaign launched

As one of his last duties in office, Courtenay Mayor Larry Janugla received a poppy and raised the poppy flag Friday afternoon in front of Courtenay city hall, officially launching the Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign.