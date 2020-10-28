Poppy campaign gets underway this week in Nanaimo

Royal Canadian Legion members asking people to make donations and wear poppies in remembrance

Joann Walton Hatch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 256 past-president and service officer, left; Lew Forth, Legion Branch 256 president; Mayor Leonard Krog; John Bruce, Legion Branch 10 first vice-president; and Lynn Redekopp, Branch 10 poppy chairperson; participate in a poppy-pinning ceremony to launch this year’s Poppy Campaign. (Photo submitted)

It’s time for people to show that they remember.

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign gets underway in Nanaimo this week following a pinning ceremony Oct. 23 in which Mayor Leonard Krog had a poppy pinned on his lapel.

Remembrance Day observation will be done on a small scale this year, as the public is not being invited to the abbreviated ceremony planned at the downtown cenotaph Nov. 11. Instead, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Shaw TV.

Members of the public are asked to wear a poppy, available by donation at businesses and at tables at shopping centres. The poppy campaign goes from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11.

