Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to schools in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Winfield

COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be available to Kelowna, West Kelowna and Winfield students, teachers and staff at their schools.

Interior Health will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools across Kelowna, West Kelowna and Winfield. Those aged 12 and up can get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or their second dose 28 days after their first dose. No appointment is necessary.

The list of pop-up vaccination clinics at schools include:

° Dr. Knox Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

° KLO Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

° Rutland Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

° Rutland Secondary School, Kelowna: Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

° Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, West Kelowna: Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

° George Elliott Secondary, Winfield: Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All Interior Health immunization pop-up clinics will also be closed on Sept. 30 in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

