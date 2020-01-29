Pool re-opens after one day closure

The District of Houston’s pool has been closed until further notice. (File photo)The pool at the Houston Leisure Centre was closed for one day last week because of a staff shortage. (Houston Today photo)

The District of Houston leisure centre pool opened again Jan. 21 after a one-day closure the day before. A staff shortage was the reason.

The pool normally opens for public swimming at 6 a.m. and during the course of the day offers aqua fit and lane swimming as well as being available for private rentals.

District of Houston chief executive officer Gerald Pinchbeck said it could not provide specifics about the staff shortage in order to respect the privacy of employees but did add not enough lifeguards were on duty and officials were unable to call in other ones.

The pool closure did not affect other operations at the leisure centre.