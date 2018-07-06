Pool opening delayed for second time

The opening has been postponed due to materials arriving late, city says

The opening of the Terrace Aquatic Centre has been pushed back for a second time after materials including toilet partitions, change cubicles and other items arrived late, according to the city. (Contributed photo)

The grand opening of the new Terrace Aquatic Centre has been delayed for a second time.

Because of materials arriving late, including toilet partitions, change cubicles and other items, crews will no longer be able to make the mid-July opening, according to city spokesperson Karisa Petho.

With no confirmation as to when it will be finished, Petho said the contractor has picked up the pace to fix the delay and expects it to open “soon.”

Work on the pool began in March 2017 with Viking Construction as the lead contractor.

With the original target completion date of early 2018, the project is now months behind schedule.

“The scope and cost of this project have been maintained, and if we need to push the time aspect a little further to ensure the ultimate user experience, that’s what is the most important,” Petho said in an email.

“The team is really working hard to get the facility open, and they would like to thank the public for their patience.”

Once construction is complete, the centre will still have to undergo significant cleaning as work winds down.

“So we have to do that before we open to the public,” said Petho.

Lifeguard training is currently underway in Kitimat, and maintenance staff are training on the pool’s mechanical system, which is a significant portion of the total $8.8 million upgrade.

Efforts to reach the city project manager Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

More to come.

