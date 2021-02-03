Polls open today for advance voting in Chilliwack school board byelection

Location to vote today is at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre

Clockwise from top left: Carin Bondar, Brian VanGarderen, Richard Procee and Adam Suleman are the four candidates for the Feb. 13 byelection for school trustee in Chilliwack.

Today (Feb. 3) is the first day voters in Chilliwack can cast a ballot in the school trustee byelection.

There are four candidates vying for one seat, replacing former trustee Dan Coulter. They are Carin Bondar, Richard Procee, Adam Suleman and Brian VanGarderen.

The voting location for today’s advance polling is the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre at 45530 Spadina Ave. One of the locations was initially going to be the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, however that was changed to accommodate a court trial (which has since been cancelled).

There will be more opportunities to vote.

Advance voting days are: Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre; Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

General voting day is Saturday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre and Chilliwack Heritage Park (44140 Luckakuck Way).

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the voting locations, including: physical distancing, plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations, mandatory masks, and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, voting stations and pens/pencils.

If you have questions regarding the election process, including the mail-in ballot process, call the City of Chilliwack at 604-793-2986.

