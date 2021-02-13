Polls are now closed in the Chilliwack school board byelection

Chilliwack will vote in one new trustee on Saturday, Feb. 13, and as of 8 p.m. the polls are closed.
The candidates are (in alphabetical order): Carin Bondar, Richard Procee, Adam Suleman and Brian VanGarderen. The candidate who wins will fill the seat left vacant when Dan Coulter won the provincial election and became MLA for Chilliwack last October.
General voting day was Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Ave.) and Chilliwack Heritage Park (44140 Luckakuck Way).
There were also a few advance voting dates.
Mail-in ballots had to be received by the end of voting on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. Ballots received after 8 p.m. on Saturday will not be counted.
See www.theprogress.com for results as they come in.
