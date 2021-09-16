Polling station to be set up at UBCO for students living near campus

Those living near UBC Okanagan will have the opportunity to vote on campus on election day.

A polling station will be set up in the Nechako Residence gathering room on Monday, Sept. 20 for those living on campus and the areas surrounding campus. The residence is located at 1255 International Mews at UBCO. Voters must either have the polling station listed on their voter card or provide a letter of confirmation if they are living on campus, said UBCO’s director of business operations Shannon Dunn.

The polling station is not connected with Elections Canada’s Vote on Campus program, which was nixed this election year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We have over 2,100 students living on campus, so this area is treated as a neighbourhood. That’s why a polling station is being set up here,” said Dunn. “It is a great way to support students living here who want to vote.”

