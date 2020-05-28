Poll: Should Penticton allow drinks on the beach?

Legally drinking in some Penticton parks and beaches could become a reality as early as June 5

The City of Penticton is looking into the possibility of licensing certain public spaces to permit alcohol consumption during set hours. The city could see legal public drinking as early as June 5, 2020. (BC Ale Trail photo)

You may soon be able to enjoy a lawful drink on Penticton’s beaches.

The city is looking into the possibility of licensing certain public spaces, including beaches and parks, to permit alcohol consumption during set hours.

The current penalty for public consumption of alcohol is a $100 fine.

Part the reasoning for the lift on public drinking restrictions is to support local breweries, wineries, distilleries and restaurants while also allowing people to enjoy food and drinks in an outdoor setting amid COVID-19 restrictions.

On June 2, Penticton city councillors will vote on whether to launch a five-week trial period which would allow people to consume alcohol in certain designated public spaces.

If council approves, the trial period could begin as early as June 5.

If things go wrong, the plan could be quickly nixed, explained the city’s director of development services, Blake Laven.

“It could be a big disaster, who knows,” Laven said. “I think if there’s a few incidents and we’re getting increased RCMP and bylaw calls it’s easy enough to just close it and abandon it.”

