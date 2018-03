We asked, you answered with Winfield

The residents of Lake Country have weighed in on the worst area for potholes in the district.

On Saturday, we asked our Facebook followers to share their thoughts and 76 per cent said Winfield is currently the worst ward for potholes.

Stay tuned on Saturdays for new polls and discussions revolving around Lake Country.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.