POLL: Does crime increase as temperatures rise?

Recent posts to Vernon Facebook forums may suggest a spike in crime now that warmer weather has returned to the Okanagan.

At nearly 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, a Vernon local posted a photo of a truck that had its tires stripped and stolen to a popular Facebook group, Vernon Rant and Rave.

Len McKay simply captioned the photo with one word: “Damn!”

With more than 100 reactions, 40 comments and almost 30 Facebook shares, the post garnered a big response on the popular Facebook group.

“People are back at it,” commented one. Another: “Happened to us a few months ago too. Husband’s van right outside our home.”

Morning Star reporters contacted RCMP media relations officer, Const. Kelly Brett, about the incident.

“Seeing a vehicle stripped like that happens very seldom,” she said.

In the another local Facebook group, Vernon & Area Community Forum, resident Wendy Batty wrote, “My husband’s work vehicle was broken into at our home in the lower Mission Hill area last week. Over $700 worth of his tools were taken. We’ve checked the pawn shops/thrift stores in Vernon and surrounding areas, but haven’t found anything. Because these tools were distinctly marked and engraved they were possibly ditched.”

She told The Morning Star that the theft was discovered Monday, March 18, but she thinks it happened over the weekend.

“We’ve been lucky. Some of my neighbours had vehicle windows smashed in about six weeks ago and some items taken. I haven’t noticed an influx [in crime] besides that,” she said.

When asked about whether she has noticed a spike in spring crime around where she lives: “I think everyone becomes a victim of theft at one time or another, so I would have to say yes.”

In response to her post, Nathan Davis commented: “As we roll into summer these kind of [petty] thefts by scumbags will only increase. Look out for each other and your stuff.”

Most research on the topic has shown that with warmer weather, crime increases. But, experts have often noted that correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation. While some data suggests a link between warm weather and crime, experts have said that warmer temperatures aren’t a trigger for illegal activity. Instead, it presents opportunities for crimes to take place.

