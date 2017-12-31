Political moves to watch in Surrey in 2018

Surrey civic election next fall, and it will be revealed if next BC Liberal leader will be a Surrey resident

Political fortunes are about as predictable as poker games.

That said, there are a few things of which we can be certain in 2018. Surrey voters will go to the polls on Oct. 20, to elect a city council and school board.

That’s one mayor, eight councillors and six school trustees. Promises will be made, debates will be held, and no doubt campaign signs will be destroyed.

It should be interesting.

READ ALSO: By the numbers: 2017 Surrey shootings, crashes and more

WATCH: Surrey Year in Review: 2017 in photos

READ ALSO: Boa constrictors, peacocks and other Surrey critters of 2017

We will also find out on Feb. 3 if the next leader of the BC Liberal party will be a Surrey resident.

Candidates include Mike de Jong, Sam Sullivan, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, and Michael Lee as well as two Surrey residents and former Tory MPs, Dianne Watts and Gurmant Grewal.

From the other side of the House, we will also find out in 2018 if the provincial NDP government — which is dependent on the BC Green Party’s continued help — will make it through the year or topple if that alliance fails, sending British Columbians to the polls yet again.

READ ALSO: Global tragedies hit home in Surrey in 2017

WATCH: Top 10 B.C. videos of 2017

READ ALSO: Big battles waged in Surrey in 2017

As for federal politics, the next general election is to take place on Oct. 21, 2019 at the latest.

Expect promises for Surrey, and many visits from MPs and leaders of all parties, particularly later in 2018.

Zytaruk embed