Political candidate known for outlandish video to go on trial for sexual assault

Wyatt Scott is shown here in the video for his 2015 federal election campaign.

A Mission man who made headlines with an outlandish video during the 2015 federal election campaign was due to start a trial today (Tuesday) on a sexual assault charge, but the matter has been adjourned until the new year.

Wyatt Scott, who ran as an independent candidate in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding won by Jati Sidhu, appeared briefly in Abbotsford provincial court.

Both Crown and defence lawyers told the judge that they would be seeking a new trial date, which has not yet been posted to the provincial court database.

They said the trial is expected to take three days and include three witnesses for the Crown and two for the defence.

Court records indicate that Wyatt was charged in March 2016 with one count of sexual assault, allegedly occurring on Nov. 25, 2014 in Mission.

The exact circumstances of the alleged offence are not known.

Scott was also charged in April of this year with one count of intimidating or impeding a justice system participant in Abbotsford on Jan. 28, 2017.

A one-day trial on that matter has been slated for March 5.

Scott gained international attention in 2015, when he declared his candidacy in the federal election by posting a video to YouTube that depicted him riding a Canada goose, slaying a dragon, fist-bumping an alien and shooting laser beams out of his eyes.

He released a second video a few months later, featuring a guitar-playing Bigfoot. It cuts to a fight between a “Salman” and a “Beartrand” and ends with lasers again shooting from Scott’s eyes and a Canada goose flying across the screen.

