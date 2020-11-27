Policing, flying club among CRD grant-in-aid recipients

Jim Williscroft, past-president of the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club, is among the organizers of Hot July Nights. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Regional District’s South Cariboo Joint Committee has committed $23,000 in grants-in-aid for nine South Cariboo community organizations.

The funds were approved by directors representing the District of 100 Mile House and South Cariboo Electoral areas G (108 Mile-Lac La Hache), L (Lone Butte/Interlakes) and H (Canim Lake-Forest Grove). The funding will cost 100 Mile taxpayers $5.48 per household, $3.97 in 108-Lac La Hache, $3.06 in Lone Butte/Interlakes and $3.12 in Canim Lake-Forest Grove.

The grants-in-aid included:Timothy Lake Road Community Association: $6,000 (Area G) to upgrade the existing boat launch.

Lone Butte Historical Association: $5,000 (Area L) for painting the tower and outbuildings.

South Cariboo Chamber’s Hot July Nights Car Show: $4,000. District of 100 Mile contributed $1,500, Areas G and L $1,000 and Area H $500.

100 Mile Community Policing: $2000 ($1,000 each from District of 100 Mile and Area G).

100 Mile House Flying Club: $2,000 ($1,000 from District of 100 Mile; $500 each from Areas G and L) to provide opportunities for youth to experience flight.

Forest Grove and District Rod and Gun Club: $2,000 (Area H) for building and ground repairs.

Log Cabin Quilters: $1,500 (Area L) for community quilting project supplies.

100 Mile District Arts Council: $500 ($125 each from 100 Mile and the three electoral areas)

100 Mile Snowmobile Club: $5,000 ($1,500 each from 100 Mile and Areas G and L and $500 from Area H) to replace outdated propane furnace in the clubhouse.

