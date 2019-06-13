Police watchdog notified of weekend crash in Maple Ridge

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

The police watchdog is looking into an car crash in Maple Ridge where police were involved.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified of a motor vehicle incident on June 8 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

A Port Moody police officer, working in the city with an integrated unit, observed a vehicle without a visible rear licence plate. As a result, officers attempted a traffic stop.

The driver accelerated on 113B Avenue in the 20300 block, and pulled into the lane of oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with another vehicle, says a press release from the IIO.

Emergency Health Services transported a male and female in the second vehicle to hospital, where it was determined the female had suffered serious injuries. The driver of the first vehicle ran from the scene, but was apprehended a short distance away.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

READ ALSO: Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

@MapleRidgeNewsnewsroom@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter