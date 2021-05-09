Police watchdog investigating serious collision in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating a motor-vehicle collision in Surrey that occurred after Metro Vancouver Transit Police attempted to pull someone over.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, the IIO said information provided by transit police indicates that at 12:45 p.m. on May 6, transit officers in an unmarked black Ford Explorer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a black BMW X5 SUV on King George Boulevard near 132 Street.

“The BMW reportedly did not stop, and it was reported that the Ford pulled over and did not follow. The BMW subsequently collided with a black Hyundai Tuscan and white Tesla sedan at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128 Street,” the release said.

“The male driver of the BMW then left the scene on foot. He was arrested later the same day, having sustained a minor injury. The female driver of the Hyundai sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury in the collision, and the male driver of the white Tesla was not injured.”

The IIO is to investigate to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the incident.

The IIO is asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

