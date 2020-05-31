Police watchdog investigating death of man in Delta

Independent Investigations Office asking for witnesses to May 29 incident at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man who allegedly stole a taxi from the B.C. Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen suffered “serious injuries” during his arrest and died.

According to a press release issued by the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), at about 11:35 p.m. on Friday, May 29, Delta police responded to a report of a man who had allegedly stolen a taxi from the terminal. A release from the Delta Police Department (DPD) specified two individuals were in the process of loading the taxi when it was stolen but were not in it when it was driven away.

DPD officers quickly located the vehicle being driven on the ferry causeway. The man then exited the vehicle and fled towards the causeway beach.

The man reportedly produced weapons during his interaction with police, and during the course of his arrest suffered serious injuries.

Emergency Health Services were called and the man was transported to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

The interaction between the man and police, as well as the events prior to police being called, is now the subject of an IIO investigation, and Delta police say IIO investigators recovered weapons from the scene.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency for police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is looking to speak to any witnesses who have not yet been contacted by them, including the two individuals who were loading into the backseat of the taxi. Anyone who saw, heard or recorded the incident is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

