Police watchdog investigating after man found dead shortly after arrest in Duncan

The man was originally arrested for public intoxication

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an police-involved incident in Duncan after a man died shortly after being released from police custody.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC, RCMP arrested a man for public intoxication at about 4:30 p.m. on July 15.

The man was released the following morning. Later that day he was found dead at a property in the 2500-block of Lewis Street. It’s unclear if it was a house or building.

The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to what caused the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

