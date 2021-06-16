Police watchdog finds no police wrongdoing in fatal ATV crash

The May 23 crash resulted in the death of a Terrace woman

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has concluded police acted appropriately in the lead-up to a fatal ATV crash north of Terrace on May 23, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has found that police acted appropriately in the lead-up to a fatal ATV crash north of Terrace on May 23, 2021.

At around 5:50 p.m., police attempted to stop the ATV heading southbound on the West Kalum Forest Service Road because none of the vehicle’s three riders were wearing helmets. The ATV did not stop and continued down the road and crashed near Hart Farm, resulting in the death of Terrace local Brooke Therrien.

According to the IIO, information from the RCMP vehicle’s data terminal shows that officers did not pursue the ATV, instead traveled north — the opposite direction of the ATV — for more than 10 kilometres before they were called to attend the scene of the crash.

“The [chief civilian director] has reviewed the evidence and determined that the officers acted appropriately and did not pursue the ATV. There are therefore no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence,” the IIO stated.

The IIO investigation into the incident is now concluded.

