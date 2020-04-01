Police watchdog finds cops blameless for deaths in 2019 Surrey hostage-taking

Woman was killed as ERT officers fired on man holding a knife to her throat and 'what appeared to be' a gun in his hand

A Surrey-based police watchdog has found the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team blameless in the shooting deaths of a woman and a man during a hostage-taking at a house in Whalley on March 29, 2019.

Nona McEwen was accidentally killed, said Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald of the Surrey-based Independent Investigations Office, when she was struck by two police bullets as ERT officers fired on a man who was holding a large knife to her throat and had “what appeared to be” a gun in his hand.

Forensic police later found a “realistic-looking” replica pistol between the bed and the wall.

Neither of the deceased’s names are included in MacDonald’s report released April 1, but shortly after they were killed they were identified as Nona McEwan and her boyfriend Randy Crosson.

MacDonald concluded she died because of his actions, as he held her against her will in her home, threatened her life, “and provoked an armed response from the police aimed at saving her.” His actions, MacDonald said, “made it inevitable that officers would fire on him when they broke into the bedroom, and who held her in front of him as a shield against police bullets.”

Accordingly, he found, “I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.”

The IIO operates out of Bing Thom’s Central City tower in Whalley and reports to B.C.’s attorney general, with an annual budget of $9.4 million and staff of 65.

An IIO information bulletin at the time said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died at hospital. Meantime, the Integrated Homicide Team is conducting a “concurrent” investigation with the IIO, Corporal Frank Jang told the Now-Leader, “because there’s two deaths involved.”

We’ve reached out to IHIT for the status on that, but a spokesman has yet to reply.

MacDonald noted his report was based, in part, on the statements of 25 “civilian” witnesses, seven paramedics and 38 witness police officers.

The hostage taker, he said, was heard yelling, “It’s a good day to die.”

A toxicology report indicated he had methamphetamine, amphetamine, fetanyl, norfentanyl, heroin, ethanol, THC and naloxone in his system.

