Police watchdog called into Surrey after woman dies in balcony fall

IIO investigation to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman's death

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death in Surrey.

According to a press release, at about 12:25 p.m. pm Tuesday, Aug. 13 Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a woman on her balcony who wanted to end her life. Front-line officers responded to an apartment complex in the 14000-block of 103A Avenue and confirmed that an individual was on the edge of a ninth floor balcony.

Police officers made multiple attempts to make contact with the individual and entered the building. The woman fell and, despite receiving immediate emergency medical treatment from police officers and BC Ambulance attendants, was declared deceased on scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC was notified and is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman’s death. The release notes that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information is being released by police.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

— with files from Amy Reid

