Police watchdog called in after Chilliwack woman injured by taser during arrest

RCMP were responding to a complaint that roommate's vehicle was taken without consent

The Independent Investigations Office (IIOBC) has been called it following an incident in Chilliwack Sunday that resulted in a woman being sent to hospital after police used a taser on her.

Chilliwack RCMP went to a home in the 9400 block of Paula Crescent Sunday afternoon following a complaint that a vehicle had been taken without consent.

The complainant reported that his female roommate had taken his vehicle, the IIOBC said in a press release Monday.

While officers where at the residence, the woman returned and entered her home. When officers followed, the woman allegedly threatened officers with a weapon. Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, the IIOBC said, and an officer used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to take the woman into custody.

During the course of the arrest the woman was injured and subsequently transported to hospital by BC Ambulance for treatment of unknown injuries.

The original complaint of taking an auto without consent and alleged assault of officers is being investigated by the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District Serious Crime section.

The IIOBC is now investigating to see if there is any link between police action and the woman’s injury.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIOBC at 1-855-446-8477.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.com