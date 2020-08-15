Police warn of ‘dangerous’ sex offender, with ‘high risk to re-offend,’ living in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is notifying the public of Howard Geddes-Skelding, a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend,” has been released from BC Corrections and is living in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is notifying the public of Howard Geddes-Skelding, a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend,” has been released from BC Corrections and is living in Surrey.

Geddes-Skelding, 28, was released from BC Corrections in the Lower Mainland on Friday (Aug. 14), and is now living in Surrey, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

He is described at 5’5″, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say he has been convicted of “a number of offences,” including sexual assault, sexual interference, robbery and possession of a weapon.

Geddes-Skelding, according to RCMP, is “considered to be at risk of committing offences against women and is known to approach women while exposing his penis or masturbating and then sexually assaulting them.”

Since he is “a high risk to re-offend,” the release states, Geddes-Skelding is subject to probation and release orders where he must abide by court-ordered condition that include, in part:

• keeping peace and good behaviour;

• not possessing any weapons, such as firearms, imitation firearms, ammunition and explosives, except for knives “to be used only for the preparation and consumption of meals or in the course of employment”;

• not using or having any alcohol or drugs, unless with a valid medical prescription

Geddes-Skelding is also under house arrest seven days a week, according to the release. He must be in the house or on its lot, but he can be away from the residence with prior written permission from his bail supervisor.

RCMP added that he will also have an electronic supervision agreement.

Surrey RCMP say it is working closely with BC Corrections Community Corrections Division “to manage the risk posed to the community” by Geddes-Skelding, which will include “overt checks and monitoring to ensure he is abiding by his conditions.”

If he doesn’t comply with the conditions, police said, it will “result in his immediate arrest.”

If people see any suspicious behavior including, but not limited to a breach of these conditions, Surrey RCMP say to not approach Geddes-Skelding, but contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or call 911.

In May, Surrey RCMP also warned of another “dangerous sex offender,” with a “high risk to re-offend,” being released into the city.

Kristjon Otto Olson, 38, has been convicted of “sexual offences against minors,” including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and offences related to child pornography, according to police.

