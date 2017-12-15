Police wait on autopsy findings on human foot

Sooke RCMP are waiting for autopsy findings before determing if a human foot which washed up on a Jordan River beach last week is the result of foul play.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and continue to work with the RCMP,” said Andy Watson, a spokesman for the B.C. Coroners Service.

“Our early analysis suggests these are human remains, and we will do further investigation and testing to help to determine identification in the coming weeks.”

A man walking his dogs made the foot discovery about 8 a.m. on Dec. 8. The foot was in a shoe with part of the leg attached.

The man called Sooke RCMP, and Mounties attended with a coroner. The body part was seized and the area was searched, said Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

The coroner will work to determine the identity of the deceased, when, where and how the person died, the cause of death, and whether any recommendations can be made to prevent similar deaths in the future.

This is the 13th disembodied foot to wash up on B.C.’s coastline since 2007. The coroners service has identified eight of those feet belonging to people who died by accident or suicide.

The last foot to wash up on Vancouver Island was on Feb. 7, 2016, near Port Renfrew. The coroners service determined the foot would have naturally separated from the body after a prolonged period in the water.

