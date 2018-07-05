Police volunteers help recover stolen cars

Crime prevention volunteers, along with police, are making an impact on auto crime in our communities, said a press release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

It outlines how volunteers helped to recover three stolen cars.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “It’s fantastic when our volunteers, our citizens and our police all work together to make a direct impact such as this. We are thrilled these residents will be getting their cars back.”

On June 29, at around 8 p.m., RCMP volunteers were in the community doing routine neighbourhood patrols. Utilizing up-to-date information on stolen cars they came across a Grey, 2005 Chevy Impala reported as stolen.

Later that same night volunteers discovered another vehicle, a Green 1998 Honda Civic, also reported as stolen.

The volunteers reported their findings to their direct police contact for that evening’s shift and both vehicles were recovered for return to their rightful owners.

On July 5, at approximately 4 a.m., police were flagged down by a citizen who reported seeing a white sedan dumping items in the 22300 block area of Lougheed Highway. Police located and observed three men in a white Kia Forte. The resulting investigation discovered the car was bearing plates reported as stolen out of Coquitlam, and the vehicle itself was reported as stolen out of Maple Ridge.

All three men were detained by police, and the investigation revealed two of the men were in breach of probation conditions. The two men were arrested and the car was recovered for return to its rightful owner.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with Ridge Meadows RCMP can find out more and submit an application by visiting www.myvolunteerpage.com and using the key word search “Maple Ridge.”